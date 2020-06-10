Enjoy lake activities safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, boating and canoeing are just some activities Wisconsinites love to do out on the lakes during the summer.

COVID-19 is still a threat, therefore Wingra Boats implemented new safety precautions to help people feel comfortable while renting equipment. People are required to wash their hands at the new hand washing station before touching any of the equipment. Reservations must be made online and crew members sanitize every piece of equipment after people return it.

Owner, Tyler Leeper said it's been a learning process, but it feels great to see people back out on the lake.

"Everybody is really grateful to have a way to get out on our lakes and to feel like we're taking it really seriously. We're worried about their safety and we're gonna do our very best to keep it a great place to come with their friend and family," Leeper said.

The Wingra Boats rental location in Marshall is limiting the number of people on pontoons to 10 people and you must be part of the same family. Tyler said that is to follow the 'Forward Dane' capacity and gathering recommendations.

"It's really exciting to see so many people out and feeling like we can get them out on the water safely and just it's beautiful. The water's beautiful, a lot of people are out swimming. It's really wonderful to be back here helping people get out on the lake," Leeper said.

