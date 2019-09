Shop and sip your way through downtown Janesville as part of the annual Fall Rock River Wine Walk.

Try some different local wines at different tasting locations and hop on board the trolley to take you around.

The Fall Rock River Wine Walk will take place on Saturday, September 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets do go quickly and its recommended you purchase them in advance.

For a map of participating businesses and to purchase tickets, click here.