Enjoy the weekend, really cold temperatures arrive Monday

It will be relatively warm this weekend, but big changes are coming starting Monday.

A strong cold front will arrive will arrive Monday afternoon, and the high on Tuesday will only be in the teens. Overnight lows will dip below zero is some spots, with the wind chill Wednesday morning near negative 10

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s, with a high temperature of 45 on Sunday.

When Monday arrives, the temperatures will begin to drop, with a high of 35 degrees. Monday also will bring some light snow. It is too early to predict the amount of snow the area will receive.

The temperatures are expected to begin falling by the evening reaching 26 degrees and will continue to drop.

The high on Tuesday will be near 16 degrees with a low around two degrees Tuesday night. The high on Wednesday will be around 11 degrees.

Another round could bring precipitation later in the workweek or heading into next weekend. The system is still evolving and it is too early to predict when and where this system could fall across the state.

