Enrollment now open for Madison schools

Starting this week, students can now enroll in the Madison School District.

Families can enroll online or in person. A schedule of times to enroll in-person is posted on the district’s website.

Elementary and middle students who enroll online have the option to not attend their school's enrollment day in August if:

- The student was enrolled last school year and is continuing from one grade to the next

- Or the student has no address changes, no guardian change, and their address and birth date have been verified.

High school students are still required to go to school during enrollment days, even if they complete enroll online.

If families cannot attend their assigned enrollment day, they can contact their school to set up a time.

You can find students’ assigned schools here.

