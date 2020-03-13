Epic cancels conference to slow COVID-19 spread

An annual conference that has thousands of attendees at Epic is canceled to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The software company announced the cancellation Friday morning.

The company stated on its website, “We will miss seeing our guests at XGM this year, and are saddened that this change will impact the businesses in our community that help welcome and host the 9,000 guests who come to XGM. However, we felt that this decision was necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

XGM is held at Epic’s Verona campus and was set to begin at the end of April.

The next XGM conference will be in 2021.

Epic also recently expanded their sick leave and work-from-home policies for staff who experience symptoms and made accommodations for those at higher risks of getting COVID-19.

They said their employees can cancel or postpone non-essential business travel.