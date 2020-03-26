Epic software helps keep doctors organized amid outbreak

One of the area’s largest employers, Epic Systems, is working to keep doctors organized across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

From charting to ordering medication, the medical software company’s product is used every day by health systems in all 50 states and beyond.

Many of than more than 9,000 employees at its Verona campus are working from home, but are still helping doctors with day to day work.

“Our job at Epic is to give them safer, more efficient care,” Eric Helsher, Epic’s vice president of client success, said.

Helsher said that care, is turning virtual now more than ever.

“We’ve seen a major explosion in the use of video visits,” he said.

He said the Epic technology is not just for doctors, patients can directly connect with their provider as well through MyChart. Most major health systems in the area use this system.

Dr. Larry Elfman, the SSM Health Wisconsin regional chief medical informatics officer, said right now telehealth is a main focus for them.

Representatives with SSM Health report, as of Wednesday, the medical group had completed 890 visits using its new telehealth process.

“I’ve been practicing for almost 32 years, and this is certainly the fastest we’ve had to transform the way we deliver care,” he said.

He said Epic’s system has helped them keep a sense of normalcy through all the changes.

“There are so many things rapidly changing, including guidelines on how we are supposed to care for patients and care for each other, etcetera. Being able to use that electronic record to get that information in front of our care providers is crucial,” Elfman said.

With a new virtual normal, Helsher said it is more important than ever that they keep providing the technology.

“The real heroes in this are those clinicians on the front line,” he said.