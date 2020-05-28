Eric Wilcots named dean of UW-Madison's College of Letters & Science

UW-Madison's College of Letters & Science has a new dean.

The university announced Thursday that interim L&S dean Eric Wilcots will take the position formally.

Wilcots previously worked as deputy dean and associate dean for research of L&S before becoming interim dean.

Wilcots received his bachelor's degree at Princeton University in 1987 and Ph.D. from the University of Washington in 1992.

He came to UW-Madison in 1995 as a postdoctoral scholar and lecturer in introductory astronomy. After a year in that position, he joined the faculty as an assistant professor, the university says.

"I am thrilled to make this important leadership appointment," says Provost Scholz. "Eric enthusiastically embraces the breadth of scholarship and passion for learning that are at the core of the college, and his intimate understanding of how the college works will be an asset as we navigate the uncharted waters in which we find ourselves right now. He will be a terrific dean and I look forward to working with him as he assumes this role."