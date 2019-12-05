Estranged husband of missing Conn. mom denies owing millions to her family

The estranged husband and suspect in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos denied owing millions of dollars to her family.

Fotis Dulos denies owing money to the family of Jennifer Dulos. (Source: WFSB/CNN/POOL)

Fotis Dulos took the stand in a civil suit brought on by Jennifer Dulos’s mother, Gloria Farber. Fotis Dulos is accused of owing $2.5 million in unpaid loans to the late father of his estranged wife.

Fotis Dulos claims he repaid the loans and that the Farbers agreed to forgive portions of the loan as a gift and not to charge interest. A lawyer for Farber’s estate questioned why Farber would keep giving Fotis Dulos gifts. The Duloses were locked in a bitter divorce before Jennifer went missing in May.

“You expect Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Farber, to be giving you gifts, $14,000 a year, even after Jennifer is missing and you’ve been accused of criminal conduct in connection with her missing?" said Richard Weinstein, an attorney for Farber.

Fotis Dulos claims the accountants for Farber’s estate are wrong in their calculations.

“I knew there was no money owed to Mr. Farber. In my mind, it was the other way around,” he said.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, is still missing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Connecticut authorities.

Copyright 2019 WFSB via CNN. All rights reserved.