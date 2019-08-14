Evacuation called after man spotted unloading old artillery shells in Sauk County

A State Patrol dispatch center was evacuated after a nearby truck was spotted with old, unused military shells in the back Wednesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol say the truck was spotted around 3:30 on a property near the old Badger Army Ammunition plant in Sauk County.

State Patrol says a man was unloading explosives from his truck on the property near the plant.

The dispatch center was evacuated for about 15 minutes, and a bomb squad was later called in and hauled the explosives away to a safe location.

The explosives never detonated and no one was hurt.

Authorities say if you find any explosives on your property, leave it alone – leave the area – and call 911. Do not handle the explosives in any way.

