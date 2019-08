Residents of a Verona assisted living facility and a nearby apartment were evacuated Tuesday after a construction crew ruptured a gas line.

The Verona fire department says it happened in the 1100 block of Prairie Way Circle around 2 p.m.

About 120 people were displaced by the leak for about an hour, until MG&E fixed the leak and declared the scene as safe.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.