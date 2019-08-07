Evacuations underway in Beloit after traffic accident damages gas line

People are being evacuated in Beloit after police say a traffic accident caused damage to a gas line and caused a gas leak.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at the intersection of Woodward St. and Harrison St. at 11:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the Beloit Police Department and the Beloit Fire Department are currently on scene helping with the situation.

