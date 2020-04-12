Evansville church gets creative to celebrate Easter together

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has restricted gatherings and forced places of worship to shut their doors.

For St. John's Lutheran in Evansville, the Easter celebration is a tradition for churchgoers and for them, the restrictions are hitting them hard on one of the most holiest days of the year.

"Kind of depressed I guess because Easter to me is a time of church and being with your church family," says Kaye Crocker, a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran.

The church's pastor stepped in to keep the Easter tradition alive by holding a procession.

"I was just trying to think of some way to get people together, " said Pastor Matthew Poock.

On Sunday morning, nearly 100 people decorated their cars and drove from the cemetery to the church. Normally, the church releases balloons in their sanctuary, but this year, they covered the church windows with paper ones.

"It's always a spirit of such great joy and so to just be able to replicate that just a little bit with the joy of today," said Poock.

For Crocker, seeing her church family again is just what she needed to lift her spirits.

"It was like tears of joy, it was very emotional to see everybody's faces," said Crocker. "With all the love of our church and family and the city of Evansville, we'll get through it."