Evansville man arrested for 4th OWI in Rock Co.

An Evansville man was arrested for his fourth OWI charge early Sunday morning in Rock County.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at 6322 N. Curtis Dr, in Porter Township, investigating the report of an unwanted person at 2:02 a.m. While the deputy was on scene, a Chevrolet Suburban pulled into the driveway and nearly struck a tree.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Leon H. Lissner from Evansville. Lissner showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving.

After field sobriety tests were completed, Lissner was arrested for his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated, which is a felony. Lissner was then taken to the Rock County Jail where he will have a court appearance on Monday.