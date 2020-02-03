Even a small bar in Iowa makes a big difference in the 2020 race

A small bar Claymore County, Iowa, became a hotbed of political activity as Iowans gathered across the state to pick their nominees to be the next President of the United States.

Eight people may not sound like a lot, but with Clayton County going to then-President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, then switching to back his successor, President Donald Trump by a large margin four years ago, small town caucuses can make a big difference.

Robert Ludovissy, known as "Ludy" owns Someplace Else Bar and Grill, in Buena Vista, Iowa. He said he doesn't remember ever attending a caucus.

That all changed last week when he received an interesting phone call.

"A guy called me up and asked if I wanted to have a caucus and I said you'll have to talk to the mayor," he recounted.

So, on Monday night, eight Democrats came out to his restaurant to pick their candidate. Only two precinct captains turned up, one for Bernie Sanders, who won Clayton County in 2016 and another for Pete Buttigieg.

Luovissy was the only one there who stuck with Sanders and, in the end, it was Buttigieg who picked up the five votes and the win.