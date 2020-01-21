Even more Packers are going to the Pro Bowl

Three more Packers are heading to the Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, the team announced wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive linemen Kenny Clark, and Za'Darius Smith were added to the rosters headed to Florida this weekend. All three of them are replacing players who are injured and unable to play.

They are joining quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tackle David Bakhtiari on the trip, with Bakhtiari slated to start the game.

For Adams, this will be his third straight appearance, a feat no other Packer wide receiver has accomplished in fifteen years (Sterling Sharpe, 1992-1994). Despite missing a quarter of the season, Adams still brought down more than 80 passes for the second year in a row.

This will be Clark's first trip, even though he came close last year, having been named as an alternate, the team said. NFL Next Gen stats ranked him second this year in quarterback pressures (49) and disruptions (43). That's on top of tying his career high with six sacks and recording the second-most tackle on the team.

Smith will also be going for the first time. His 13.5 sacks this year was sixth in the NFL and the fifth most ever recorded by a Green Bay player, according to the Packers. The team pointed out he led the league in quarterback pressures during the season and tied for first among linebackers in QB hits.