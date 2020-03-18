Even stuck at home, there are still ways you can support local businesses

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is offering reassurances to businesses in her city and showing everyone else how they can help those businesses weather the storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closures.

The tips for Madison residents are designed to keep the companies afloat by generating cash flow without necessarily requiring people to stock up on unneeded items nor go out when they shouldn’t.

The recommendations include (taken directly from the Mayor’s statement):



Tip more if you are able to do so. Service workers make much of their living on tips, and your generosity can help make up for fewer people ordering food or buying services. Buy gift cards Purchasing gift cards and gift certificates for yourself and others is a great way to support local businesses now while frequenting them at a later date. Some businesses will sell gift cards over the phone or through their websites, allowing you to help from home.

BUSINESS TIPS

As far as the businesses themselves, city officials are working with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and other partners to find solutions to keep their owners from needing to shutter their doors for good.

“We also recognize that this crisis has immediate and long-term impacts on our city’s businesses and their employees,” the City said in its statement.

Currently, they are directing owners and managers to its Economic Development Division website for information specifically dedicated to the current crisis, while acknowledging that what’s there right now may not be enough. They are telling people to return often for updates, especially ones involving state and federal aid.

