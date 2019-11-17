Evergleam Aluminum Christmas trees celebrate 60th anniversary

An ever-popular holiday exhibit returns this winter to the Wisconsin Historical Museum and it’s celebrating a special anniversary.

The museum hosts “Ever Gleaming: 60 Years of America’s Aluminum Christmas Tree,” from Nov. 16, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020. The glimmering trees were first displayed in 2005, and with each following year the exhibition on Madison’s Capitol Square gets bigger and better.

“Ever Gleaming” tells the story of the Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, who introduced the Evergleam aluminum Christmas tree in 1959. In the decade that followed, aluminum trees became wildly popular in American homes, and the Evergleam was the most popular of all.

This year's exhibit features original trees, artifacts, clips from classic films, popular TV commercials, and the most important newspaper headlines from 1959; and a spotlight on the rare trees that collectors seek out today.

Guests can also take a throwback holiday picture in a replica living room from the trees’ mid-1960s heyday, providing the perfect backdrop for holiday cards and Instagram posts.

The museum has a suggested donation of $5 for adults (ages 13 and older), $3 for children (5-12), and free for children under five.

The museum will host a special curator talk in the exhibit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The talk is hosted by Joe Kapler, lead curator at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Kapler will share insights on the artifacts and history of the exhibit, and put the debut of the Evergleam into the context of the world in 1959. There is no additional fee for this program.

The museum is open from 9 a.m-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, through November, but will remain open until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 for Shine on Madison.

In December, the museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.