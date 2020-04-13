Evers & DHS say Safer at Home working

The state of Wisconsin’s exponential growth in the spread of coronavirus is slowing down, the Department of Health Services announced Monday in its daily update of new COVID-19 cases.

“We’re starting to see Wisconsin flattening the curve which means “Safer at Home” is working,” Gov. Tony Evers declared.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said eighty-seven new cases were reported, including the first one in Green Lake County. The total number of cases now stands at 3,428, the agency's report showed. Of those total cases, nearly 1,000, or 29 percent, of the patients are hospitalized.

Ten more deaths were reported across Wisconsin, bringing the total number to 154, the agency’s latest report showed.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 3 / 0

Columbia: 25 / 1

Dane: 340 / 12

Dodge: 19 / 0

Grant: 6 / 1

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 5 / 0

Jefferson: 24 / 0

Juneau: 7 / 0

Monroe: 8 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 5 / 0

Rock: 60 / 3

Sauk: 26 / 2

Waushara: 2 / 0