Evers Administration rolls out $200M program to help local governments

A new $200 million grant program promises to help local governments in Wisconsin meet some of the emergency needs wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Evers Administration rolled out its “Routes to Recovery” plan Wednesday, saying that it will provide funds to every county, city, village, town, and tribe in the state. This latest initiative comes in addition to a $1 billion set aside for statewide COVID-19 relief.

The Department of Administration has been tasked with administering the grants, ten million dollars of which has been set aside for Wisconsin’s tribal nations, it noted. It will be divided up based on population, with no region getting less than $5,000, the Evers Administration explained.

“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” said Gov. Evers. “The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families, and neighbors.”

Some of the items the grant program is designed to help pay for includes:



Emergency operations activities, including those related to public health, emergency services, and public safety response

Purchases of personal protective equipment

Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections administration

Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals

Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing State programs

FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions

Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA, to the extent allowed by federal law

Both programs are being paid for with the $2 billion that Wisconsin received from the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package.

