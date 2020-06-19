Evers Administration unveils nine bills targeting policing practices

The Evers Administration is rolling out a series of bills it expects will increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin.

The package, which contains nine proposals that range from establishing statewide use of force standards to barring chokeholds and no-knock warrants, was unveiled Friday to coincide with Juneteenth.

“Our country promises the opportunity of justice and equity, and it’s time for us to deliver on that promise,” Gov. Evers said.

In a joint statement released by Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the pair said they do not believe the proposal should require a special session because of the widespread call for action on the issue.

“[C]alling another special session where legislative leaders come in and gavel in and gavel out risks us losing this incredible moment in history where we can and should be able to work together to get something accomplished,” Evers and said jointly.

In a letter to the Legislative Black Caucus, Evers and Barnes expressed their commitment to working with Republicans on the legislation. However, he assured them if there were a breakdown in talks, he is “ready and willing” to call one. The current legislative session.

“We continue to lose far too many Black lives, be it from inequities in criminal justice and policing, in health care, or in economic well-being,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes. “The social and economic consequences of these deep-seated inequities reach every community in our state and eliminating them will require action at every level of government.”

Evers and Barnes noted that Wisconsin often ranks at the bottom of rankings of states as far as racial disparities, including infant mortality and educational attainment. Additionally, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they made special mention of the fact that black Wisconsinites made up a quarter of the state’s total COVID-19 deaths, despite being only 6.7 percent of the population.

“We know we don’t have all of the answers—no one does. This legislation is a first step toward dismantling the systems we’ve created, but it can only be a first step, Evers added. Racism and racial disparities can’t be solved with any single bill or package of bills, or person—it’s on all of us, together.”

The package of legislation announced by the governor and lieutenant governor, as described by the administration, includes:

