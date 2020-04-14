Evers: Could be a month before lockdown lifts

Gov. Tony Evers is saying it could be at least a month before he starts to relax social distancing mandates.

The governor told KSTP-TV on Tuesday that lifting the mandates won't be "like flipping a switch" and it could be weeks or a month before he starts rolling them back.

Evers said he wants to see more testing for the coronavirus, tracking the sick and more protective gear before he starts thinking about reopening businesses.

Evers' stay-at-home and school closure orders are set to expire on April 24.

As of Tuesday the coronavirus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,500.

