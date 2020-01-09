Evers, Democrats push bills to cut prison population

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and fellow Democratic lawmakers have introduced a series of proposal designed to reduce overcrowded prisons.

Without support from Republican leaders, however, they are unlikely to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal in an interview published Thursday that he hoped the proposals would spur a bipartisan discussion on the need to address the state's rising prison population, which is expected to reach 25,000 inmates by 2021.

Evers campaigned on the pledge the cut the state's prison population in half. No Republicans co-authored the bills. But Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke says the legislation was crafted following bipartisan collaboration.