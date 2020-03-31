Evers asks President Trump for disaster declaration for coronavirus outbreak

As COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter asking for President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state.

"By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road," he explained.

Evers' letter was directed at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which would then pass the request on to the White House. In it, he argued the state had met all of the criteria required for such a declaration.

He told FEMA the money would go to support:



Public Assistance

Direct Assistance

Hazard Mitigation (statewide)

Crisis Counseling

Community Disaster Loans

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program

“As we deal with this horrific pandemic, this declaration will assist with acquiring the needed resources for the people of Wisconsin,” Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator said.

On March 12, Evers declared a public health emergency for the state. That declaration will direct the Department of Health Services to use all the resources necessary to respond and contain the outbreak.

It also authorized theuse of state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.