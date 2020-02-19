Evers' Natural Resources leader up for Senate approval

Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was scheduled for a confirmation vote in the state Senate.

Preston Cole, along with Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, were the latest two Cabinet secretaries scheduled for confirmation votes Wednesday.

The Republican-controlled Senate has been slow to confirm Evers' Cabinet picks, and even rejected one, breaking the the tradition of typically pro forma votes for whoever a governor wants to be on their team.

All of the secretaries are working and getting paid while the confirmation votes are pending.

