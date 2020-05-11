Standalone or strip-mall stores can now offer in-person shopping

Standalone or strip-mall based retail stores in Wisconsin can now offer in-person shopping - but, they will only be allowed to serve five customers at a time.

Shoppers will also need to maintain required social distancing practices.

"Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm signed the new order on Monday.

It will also allow drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions.

All businesses will still need to follow safety precautions and guidelines outlined by the “Safer at Home” order. The latest lightening of the restrictions comes roughly two weeks before the “Safer at Home” extension is set to expire on May 26.