Major new mass gathering ban closes barber shops & salons, allows carryout from bars

Gov. Tony Evers announced a major expansion to the Department of Health Services’s ban on mass gatherings of ten or more people.

The order includes the mandated closings of hair salons, barber shops, and tanning salons, and more at 5 p.m. Friday.

The new order will also let bars provide carryout sales of food and alcohol, if it is allowed by state law.

Evers’ office explains the new order maintains the 10-person cap and the indefinite closure of schools, but adds several new restrictions:

Treats bars and restaurants are the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.

Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.

Laundromats may remain open.

Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.

All parts of the food delivery system – from farms to stores – may remain open.

Clarifies that cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.

Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.

All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.

Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.

Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close effective 5 pm on Fri., March 20, 2020.

The statement also states that in any gathering of less than ten people in a single room or confined space, regardless if its inside or outside, social distancing guidelines need to be followed as well as other public health recommendations from the CDC and DHS.

It also encourages the voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings that fall outside of the order.

