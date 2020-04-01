Evers reveals new virus proposals

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a second package of proposals to address the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.

His latest proposal Wednesday comes as a new poll shows broad support for his actions to date, including closing schools and businesses and limiting gatherings to slow the spread of the disease.

Evers' camp claims the proposals would invest in health services, support for essential workers, and assistance for Wisconsin families and businesses.

"The governor’s office welcomes the opportunity to hear and consider any proposals that legislators have to address the impacts of COVID-19 on the health and well-being of Wisconsin residents, businesses and communities," according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The governor’s announcement today comes just days after Evers announced a first piece of legislation, which included additional funding and flexibility for public health professionals and healthcare professionals, a repeal of the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance and expanding access to telehealth services.

“What the federal government has passed is a great start, but I am concerned it does not go nearly far enough. We need to take aggressive legislative steps here in Wisconsin for not only the health and safety of our families and workers, but for our state’s economy,” Gov. Evers said. “I’m calling on the Legislature to convene without any further delay to take up these proposals supporting our healthcare providers, essential workers, small businesses, and families across our state who need our help during this difficult time. These are unprecedented times, but we must remember that we are all in this together. We need to do everything we can to support those who need it.”

The package includes a proposal of increasing funding for Medicaid providers via supplemental payments and rate increases to support the healthcare system’s response to a public health emergency.

Another proposal in the package is establishing a fund to reduce providers’ uncompensated care costs targeting reimbursement for treatment-related costs for uninsured individuals.

The state also reported for the first time that 26% of confirmed COVID-29 cases had been hospitalized. There are more than 1,500 confirmed cases and 24 deaths.

Republicans say they are working with Evers to convene as soon as possible to vote on a state aid package