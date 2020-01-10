Evers approves Wisconsin Guard sex assault ombudsman

Gov. Tony Evers has approved a member of the Georgia National Guard to serve as the Wisconsin National Guard's new sexual misconduct ombudsman.

Evers' office said Friday that Lt. Col. Brian Bischoff's duties will include helping victims in sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation cases. He will provide a quarterly report to Evers.

The governor created the ombudsman position with an executive order in December after federal investigators issued a report revealing multiple shortcomings in the Wisconsin Guard's sexual misconduct reporting protocols.

The Guard's top commander, Adj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, resigned hours before the report was made public.