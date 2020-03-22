Evers asks FEMA for virus masks, other protective gear

Gov. Tony Evers is asking federal officials for help in obtaining tens of thousands additional pieces of protective equipment as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Evers announced Saturday that he has directed the state emergency managment officials to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help the state obtain 50,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, 11,000 coveralls, 3,000 N95 masks and 35,000 pairs of protective gloves.

The gear is meant for first responders.