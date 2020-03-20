Evers asks federal gov't for much needed supplies from Strategic National Stockpile

To relieve pressure in Wisconsin health care centers, Gov. Tony Evers is asking assistance from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile.

In a release, the governor said the Strategic National Stockpile could offer Wisconsin health workers access to necessarily personal protective equipment (PPE) while they deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Wisconsin has only received a "small allocation" of PPE from the federal government so far, according to Evers.

The supplies Wisconsin has received is currently being dispersed to include nursing homes, emergency medical services and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health Services (DHS) is using bed-count information from its medical advisory group to determine where PPE is being sent.

“We are committed to making sure these critical supplies are getting to hospitals and clinics as quickly as possible,” Evers said in a release.

“Demand is high though, and what we have received so far from the federal government falls far short of what is needed in the state to protect those who may come into direct contact with the virus. I’m calling on the federal government to take whatever actions are within its power to make sure these supplies are being directed to where they are needed most," according to the governor.

