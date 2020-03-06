Evers asks health plan issuers to help access testing, treatment for COVID-19

Health plan issuers were requested by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Office of Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) to take a series of measures in the face of health challenges from COVID-19.

“Costs should not be a barrier to people receiving necessary treatment,” Evers said on Friday. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to address this evolving public health challenge.”

Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable outlined the measures that insurers, self-funded plans, pharmacy benefit managers and cooperative health plans should take following cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The plans include reviewing the current state of readiness to respond to any new COVID-19 cases; waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 laboratory and radiology testing, according to a statement from Evers' office on Friday.

Also included in the request from Afable is verifying that provider networks are prepared to respond to a possible increase in the need for health care services in the event more COVID-19 cases are diagnosed in Wisconsin.

Those with questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.

A complete version of the bulletin can be accessed on the OCI website.