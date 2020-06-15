Evers blocks UW from complying with Trump sex assault rules

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has blocked the University of Wisconsin System from taking the first steps toward complying with new federal rules that will bolster the rights of those accused of sexual misconduct.

“Education and civil rights leaders across the nation have voiced strong concerns about the new federal regulations and the chilling effect they will have on survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” Gov. Evers wrote in a letter to UWS President Ray Cross.

The Trump administration's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, last month issued new rules that narrow the definition of sexual harassment and require colleges to investigate claims only if they're reported to certain officials.

Evers on Monday rejected UW's outline for a new administrative rule complying with the federal changes.

Evers said the outline doesn't specify whether UW would weaken or strengthen the definition of sexual harassment.

