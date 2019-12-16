Gov. Evers calls on budget committee to meet on homelessness

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is taking the unusual step of calling on the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee to meet this week and approve funding to combat homelessness.

Evers on Monday sent the committee co-chairs a letter calling on them to convene the meeting on Thursday.

The lawmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Winter struck hard and early this year, including early and heavy snowfall for much of the state," says Evers. "The Wisconsinites most vulnerable to the harsh winter are going without the services and assistance they desperately need during the coldest months of the year."

Evers further says there is a "great urgency and real need" for the funding.

Assembly Republicans have generally been supportive of the funding, but been rebuffed by Republicans in the Senate.