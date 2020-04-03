Evers calls special session to consider voting changes for next week's election

Gov. Tony Evers is calling lawmakers to a special session to consider changes to the upcoming spring election on Tuesday.

On Friday, he signed an executive order requiring lawmakers to gather at 4 p.m. on Saturday, four days before voters head to the polls, to consider switching to an all-mail election.

His proposal would call for ballots to be sent to all registered voters who had not requested one by May 19, and extend the time that absentee ballots can be accepted to May 26.

“(H)ere’s the bottom line folks: if, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing do our part, too,” Evers said in a statement announcing the session.

Evers says his proposal will make voting easier, more accessible, and help keep families and communities safe.

