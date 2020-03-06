Evers can't answer why he vetoed bill: 'You caught me'

Gov. Tony Evers couldn't explain to a reporter why he vetoed a bill that would have allowed raffles using a paddle wheel device.

Evers said "you caught me" after being asked by a reporter on Thursday to explain his veto earlier in the week of the bipartisan paddle wheel raffle bill.

His spokeswoman said Friday that the administration quickly got back to the reporter with Evers' explanation for the veto.

The measure, which passed the Legislature unanimously, would have allowed anyone with a Class B gambling license to conduct a raffle using a paddle wheel.

Such devices are often used at meat raffles to award winners, even though the devices are illegal.

