Evers defends DCF after its threat to prosecute NBC News-journalist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is defending his administration's move to block a journalist from publishing information from a confidential child abuse investigation by threatening prosecution.
A former emergency room doctor at Children's Hospital Wisconsin faces charges of physically abusing a newborn he was adopting with his wife.
The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families officials last month warned an NBC News reporter that his planned publication of a story that included information from the investigation file would violate state law.
But Evers says his administration was protecting the child.