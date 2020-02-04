Evers defends DCF after its threat to prosecute NBC News-journalist

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is defending his administration's move to block a journalist from publishing information from a confidential child abuse investigation by threatening prosecution.

A former emergency room doctor at Children's Hospital Wisconsin faces charges of physically abusing a newborn he was adopting with his wife.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families officials last month warned an NBC News reporter that his planned publication of a story that included information from the investigation file would violate state law.

But Evers says his administration was protecting the child.