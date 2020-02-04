Evers defends DCF after its threat to prosecute NBC News-journalist

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at an event in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:36 PM, Feb 04, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is defending his administration's move to block a journalist from publishing information from a confidential child abuse investigation by threatening prosecution.

A former emergency room doctor at Children's Hospital Wisconsin faces charges of physically abusing a newborn he was adopting with his wife.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families officials last month warned an NBC News reporter that his planned publication of a story that included information from the investigation file would violate state law.

But Evers says his administration was protecting the child.

 