Evers details what it will take to reopen the Wisconsin economy

Gov. Tony Evers is laying out what it will take before Wisconsin is prepared to reopen its economy while keeping its residents safe. The so-called “Badger Bounceback Plan” details a phased plan for getting people back to work and to make sure business are ready to open again.

“As we've learned over the past month, in the most difficult of circumstances, Wisconsinites will rise to the occasion, helping each other and working together to do what's best for our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” Gov. Evers said. “That's what the Badger Bounce Back is all about: our resilience as a people and as a state.”

Evers’ Office explained the purpose of the plan to decrease the cases and increase the capacity of healthcare system before starting the process of letting businesses open again.

Under the plan, everyone who needs a test should be able to get one. The plan calls for the capacity to conduct 85,000 tests per week, or about 12,000 per day. It also requires a more efficient system of contact tracing, in which a patient who tests positive is interviewed within 24 hours and the people they have crossed paths with will have been contacted with two days.

The plan also calls for the continued efforts to increase the amount of personal protective equipment available to medical and public safety workers as well as increasing the healthcare system capacity where patients can be treated without crisis care.

While it doesn’t layout a specific timeline for implementing the reopening, it says health officials will be looking for a downward trajectory in of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms reported within a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period. Once those have been met, officials say the state can begin to reopen.

The criteria was based, in part, on what was outlined in President Donald Trump's Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, according to the Governor's Office. Health officials noted that the state currently does not meet the levels the White House recommended before a state reopens.