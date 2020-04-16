Evers extends Safer at Home to May 26, closes schools for the year

Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to extend the Safer at Home order for more than a month.

The order, which was set to expire in eight days, will now be in effect until 8 a.m. on May 26, which is the day after Memorial Day, unless another superseding order changes it.

“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren't out of the woods just yet,” said Gov. Evers.

SCHOOLS CLOSED; GOLF COURSES OPEN

The directive includes several changes including closing schools for the rest of the school year and it will also allow golf courses to reopen. The full list of changes from Gov. Evers' announcement:

Public libraries: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials.

Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential Businesses: Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations.

Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or Optional Exterior Work: Aesthetic or optional exterior lawn care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person.

REOPENING WISCONSIN

In his statement, Evers asserted his administration will rely on science and public health experts to help decide when the state can be reopened. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained there will need to be more testing and "more robust health measures," before the order is lifted.

“These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus," she said.

Palm warns opening the state too soon risks overwhelming the state's hospitals and could mean returning 'drastic' social distancing measures.

This story is still developing. NBC15 news will update it as more information becomes available.