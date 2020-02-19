Evers grants 17 more pardons

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 17 more people. Evers' office announced the pardons late Wednesday afternoon.

“Many of the individuals I pardoned were seeking pardons to advance their careers or better serve their communities, and I wish them the best in these endeavors,” Gov. Evers said.

The people's crimes including stealing stolen calves, attempted burglary, arson and dealing marijuana. Most of the offenses were committed decades ago.

“I believe in second chances. Each of these individuals has earned a pardon by paying their debt to society, making amends, and contributing to their communities,” he added.

Evers' office says the governor has now granted 29 pardons.

Here is the full list of pardons and reasons as provided by Evers' office:

