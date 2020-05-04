Evers, legislative leaders to meet, discuss coronavirus

Gov. Tony Evers was scheduled to meet late Monday afternoon with both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss next steps in Wisconsin's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers' "safer at home" order that currently runs until May 26.

Both Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald expressed a willingness on Friday to meet. Republicans have been increasingly critical of Evers' approach to the COVID-19 outbreak.