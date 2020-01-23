Evers' officially recalls lawmakers for special session, introduces rural investment bills

Gov. Tony Evers has officially recalled state lawmakers back to Madison to take up his new legislation designed to invest in rural communities throughout the state.

Evers signed the executive order creating the special session, telling lawmakers to be back at the Capitol next Tuesday. He first announced his intent to call the session Wednesday night during his State of the State speech.

In the speech, he detailed the burdens rural communities face, including the loss of approximately one-third of the state’s dairy farms between 2011 and 2018.

Evers' Three-Pronged Plan

To combat the struggles farmers face, one of his bill aims to increase the state’s dairy exports 20 percent over the next four years. Additionally, he proposes expanding the Farm-to-School and Farm-to-Fork to increase the demand within Wisconsin as well.

Evers’ plan also works to expand mental health services into rural areas, noting that while the “farm center is doing important work in this area… we know folds need access to these resources closer to home.”

The final two prongs in the Governor’s rural initiative entails creating an Office of Rural Prosperity, within the Wisconsin Economic Develop Corporation and bringing together members of multiple industries for a “Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity” that is meant to find long-term solutions.

The Bills

The legislature is asked to take up the following bills listed below, along with the descriptions Evers' office is using to describe them.