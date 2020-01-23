Evers' officially recalls lawmakers for special session, introduces rural investment bills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Gov. Tony Evers has officially recalled state lawmakers back to Madison to take up his new legislation designed to invest in rural communities throughout the state.
Evers signed the executive order creating the special session, telling lawmakers to be back at the Capitol next Tuesday. He first announced his intent to call the session Wednesday night during his State of the State speech.
In the speech, he detailed the burdens rural communities face, including the loss of approximately one-third of the state’s dairy farms between 2011 and 2018.
Evers' Three-Pronged Plan
To combat the struggles farmers face, one of his bill aims to increase the state’s dairy exports 20 percent over the next four years. Additionally, he proposes expanding the Farm-to-School and Farm-to-Fork to increase the demand within Wisconsin as well.
Evers’ plan also works to expand mental health services into rural areas, noting that while the “farm center is doing important work in this area… we know folds need access to these resources closer to home.”
The final two prongs in the Governor’s rural initiative entails creating an Office of Rural Prosperity, within the Wisconsin Economic Develop Corporation and bringing together members of multiple industries for a “Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity” that is meant to find long-term solutions.
The Bills
The legislature is asked to take up the following bills listed below, along with the descriptions Evers' office is using to describe them.
- LRB-5420/LRB-5439 relating to: grants to dairy processing plants and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5413/LRB-5433 relating to: providing planning assistance to farmers and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5416/LRB-5436 relating to: farm to school grants and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5419/LRB-5438 relating to: regional farmer support for stress and mental illness and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5424/LRB-5440 relating to: creating a Small Farm Diversity grant program, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5449/LRB-5450 relating to: county-based agriculture positions in the Division of Extension of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5412/LRB-5432 relating to: promoting production of value-added agricultural products; creating an organic farming education grant program, a grazing education grant program, and a farm to fork grant program; providing resource conservation technical assistance; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5414/LRB-5434 relating to: the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5413/LRB-5433 relating to: providing planning assistance to farmers and making an appropriation.