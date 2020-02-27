Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of Milwaukee victims

Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Thursday to honor the victims of the tragic mass shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee.

The flags will be raised again at sundown, his order states.

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the shooting, in which five people were killed and the shooter reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Evers released a statement expressing his appreciation to workers at Molson Coors and the first responders who rushed to the scene to get the situation under control at the facility and for everyone, including students, in the vicinity of the campus.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were senselessly taken today, all of the folks and workers at Molson Coors, and the entire Milwaukee community as we grapple with yet another act of gun violence that will have long-lasting consequences for this community and our state,” the statement continued.

Investigators are still working to piece together the events of the shooting, which began around 2 p.m., in the 4100 block of West State Street. The identities of the victims and shooter have not been released as of Thursday morning.

