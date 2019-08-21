Evers' pick to lead health agency wins committee approval

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pick to head the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has won approval from a Republican-controlled legislative committee.

The Senate's health committee voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the appointment of Andrea Palm to serve as secretary of the state health department. That agency oversees Wisconsin's Badger Care Plus Medicaid program, SeniorCare and a host of other public benefits programs.

Palm's nomination now goes to the full Senate which is expected to vote in October. Republicans hold a 19-14 majority.

Republican Sen. Andre Jacque voted against confirmation, citing concerns about Palm hiring a former Planned Parenthood lobbyist as a deputy.

Palm and all of Evers' other Cabinet secretaries have been working all year pending confirmation votes in the Senate. If rejected, they would lose their jobs.

