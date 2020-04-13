Evers rejects President Trump's claim that he can re-open the economy

Gov. Tony Evers says the federal government does not have the power to decide if and when the restrictions that closed businesses across the country.

“I don’t believe that’s true,” he said in response to question about President Donald Trump’s assertion on Twitter that it’s up to him and his administration when the orders, which were put in place by the governors of most states, including Evers, are lifted. The Governor refused to explain further why he did not believe the federal action would be legal.

“Let it be fully understood that (it is the Governors decision to open up the states) is incorrect,” President Trump tweeted. “It is the decision of the President and for many good reasons.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what authority they believe the president might have to overrule local orders. President Trump added in his tweet that he and the Administration are “working closely with the Governors” and a decision is coming shortly.

Under the Constitution, public health and safety is primarily the domain of state and local officials. And many of those leaders have expressed concern that Trump’s plan to try to return to normal as soon as the end of the month will cost lives and extend the duration of the outbreak.

Though he abandoned his once-held goal of rolling back regulations by Easter Sunday, Trump has been itching to reopen a battered economy that has plummeted as businesses have shuttered.