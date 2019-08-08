Evers' roads chief wins committee approval

One of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' most controversial Cabinet secretary picks has won approval from a Republican-controlled committee, but still must clear the full Senate before being confirmed.

The Senate transportation committee on Thursday voted unanimously to approve Craig Thompson as the Department of Transportation secretary. The Republican-controlled Senate must approve the pick, a vote not expected to take place until October at the earliest.

The Senate as yet to confirm any of Evers' Cabinet secretaries, but they continue to work while the votes are pending.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to Thompson because of his past working as the head of a group that lobbied on transportation issues.