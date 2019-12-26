Evers says he's a work in progress entering second year

Former school teacher and state education education secretary Tony Evers isn't ready to give himself a grade on his first year as Wisconsin's governor.

Evers gave himself a grade of incomplete during a recent interview about his first year in office and what's ahead in 2020.

Evers' first year has been filled with partisan disagreements with Republicans who control the Legislature, some victories for Evers and Democrats, while there's little progress on many substantive issues.

Evers says a highlight was signing a state budget that met campaign promises of increasing funding for schools, roads and health care.

