Evers sees echoes of Eric Garner, Ernest Lacy & others in George Floyd's death

The family of a black man while in police custody deserves justice, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Friday that also called for “reestablish(ing) trust with communities of color.”

Speaking about George Floyd’s death earlier this week, Evers said there was “no empathy or humanity” in how Floyd died. The Democratic governor called on the memories of Eric Garner, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith to make the point that the situation is “not an anomaly.”

“Frustration and anger about systemic injustices are always justified,” Evers said. “We must see the trauma, fear, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country.”

Evers declared society, in general, needed to confront how comfortable it is with racism and people should – beyond just offering empathy and support – be willing to take action.

“We must be willing to listen, we must be willing to be uncomfortable, we must be willing to do the work,” he concluded.

Additionally, in the statement, Evers state people in Wisconsin should be able to protest peacefully without worrying about being arrested, but implored them to wear a mask and practice social distancing if they do.

Full statement from Gov. Tony Evers:



“Earlier this week, another Black life was extinguished before our eyes. His name was George Floyd. He was 46. His life matters and his family deserves justice.



There was no empathy or humanity in his death. This was not an anomaly. We hear the echo of the words of Eric Garner. We relive the pain of the death of Black Wisconsinites like Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. Frustration and anger about systemic injustices are always justified.



Folks in Wisconsin should be able to protest peacefully and to report on these events without the fear of being unsafe or arrested. And if you’re exercising that right, please wear your masks and keep social distance as best as you can.



We must see the trauma, fear, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country. We must offer our empathy, we must offer our support, but most of all we must offer our action. The solution isn’t in one person, it’s in all of us, together. We must confront our comfortability with racism. We must reestablish trust with communities of color. We must be willing to listen, we must be willing to be uncomfortable, we must be willing to do the work.”