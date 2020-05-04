LIVE: Evers: Wisconsin can run 85,000 COVID-19 tests per week

To help meet the testing requirements of his ‘Badger Bounce Back’ plan, Gov. Tony Evers wants to make Wisconsin one of the leading states in the nation for per capita COVID-19 testing. His Administration noted the state is already a leader in testing capacity.

“We’ve made great progress in expanding our testing capacity these last few weeks, and now we’re taking the next step to ensure our tests performed match our capacity,” Gov. Evers said.

On Monday, Evers announced the state is ready to handle 85,000 per week, which, he says, is enough to provide tests to everyone who needs one. For comparison, that number of tests per week is nearly 50 percent more than the 60,000 tests that the state has provided to hospitals, public health clinics, long-term care facilities, and other agencies so far.

“Everyone in the state that needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, we’re taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that’s the case,” Evers continued.

The Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm described the expanded testing as critical to the state, pointing out that to reopen the state everyone with symptoms will need to be tested.

“From there, we move to contact tracing and getting those exposed to the virus in quarantine,” Palm said.

She also urged anyone suffering COVID-19 symptoms to call their healthcare providers so they can get tested.