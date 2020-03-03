Evers signs bills designed to combat substance abuse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law four measures designed to combat substance abuse that passed the Legislature unanimously.

Evers said the bipartisan bills he signed Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse are a "step in the right direction" toward fighting opioid abuse, but that more work needs to be done.

In general, all of the bills are designed to offer more services to assist people who have overdosed or who are combating drug addiction. Evers was expected to take action on dozens of other bills Tuesday that the Legislature passed last month.

 