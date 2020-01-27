Evers signs order creating new redistricting commission

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the Legislature to consider, a move Republicans have rejected as a sham.

“When elected officials are able to ignore their constituents without consequences, and when they can rely on the safety of their seats rather than the quality of their work, something's wrong, folks,” said Evers.

Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Democratic lawmakers and other supporters of redistricting reform for the signing at his Capitol office on Monday.

Evers supports taking the power to redistrict away from the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans. But creating the commission does not take the constitutional duty to draw maps away from the Legislature.

“The people should choose their elected officials, not the other way around," said Evers. "And when it comes to the integrity of the process and the fairness of the maps, Wisconsin must look to the people, not politicians, to assist in drawing maps that fairly and accurately represent our state.”

The executive order can be found here.